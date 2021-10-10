NC DHHS Flu
AJ Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval with 3rd win

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)(Jared Tilton | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe.

Allmendinger won for the fifth time this season, tying his career-high set in 2006 when Allmendinger raced in Champ Car.

Jeb Burton, Myatt Snyder, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were all eliminated from playoff contention as NASCAR cut the Xfinity field from 12 to eight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

