Student accused of assaulting teacher inside classroom at high school in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a student has been charged for assaulting a teacher inside of a high school classroom in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault incident at Marvin Ridge High School on Sept. 28.

Deputies say the incident involved a student assaulting a teacher inside of a classroom. The student in this case was charged, but officials could not release any additional information due to the student’s status as a juvenile.

The teacher involved was not severely injured and no other students were harmed.

Deputies say Union County Public Schools will handle the school discipline side of this incident. No other details were given.

