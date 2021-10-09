NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House has condemned statements made by North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson where he referred to LGBTQ issues as “filth”, according to a recent report.

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Lt. Gov. Robinson said.

According to McClatchy, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement condemning Robinson’s comments.

“These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said in a statement.

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson called for Robinson to resign in response to the lieutenant governor’s statements.

“There’s no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign,” Sen. Jackson tweeted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Sten also rebuked the statements.

“There is no place for hate in North Carolina. Every single person in our state deserves respect -- not only because it’s right, but because it’s necessary to build the kind of future we want for North Carolina,” AG Stein tweeted.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work

Latest News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault incident at Marvin Ridge High School...
Student accused of assaulting teacher inside classroom at high school in Union County
A release states that there are 334 more students in the district this year than there were in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools releases 2021-2022 enrollment numbers
Officer Herrera died Monday night after 28 years of service in the Charlotte community as a...
Funeral arrangements announced for 28-year CMPD veteran Officer Julio Herrera
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County