Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Anyone with information should call the police
Curtis Townsend
Curtis Townsend(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in jail and another dead after an argument turned deadly Saturday afternoon in Lancaster, S.C.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Caroline Court around noon. There, they found a woman had been shot multiple times.

According to police, Curtis Townsend, 21, is believed to have shot the woman during an argument before throwing the gun and hiding in an outside trash can.

He was located and taken into custody.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died a short time later.

This incident is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.

