NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing Texas child found alive in woods

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By Michael Oder and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A missing three-year-old boy has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his parents in Texas, the Grimes County sheriff confirms.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell reported a citizen called authorities after hearing something outside, according to KBTX. Crews responded and found Christopher Ramirez in the woods near the 7700 block of FM 1486.

The Grimes County judge said they are having EMS check the boy out and taking him to the hospital. Sowell said they will take the child to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Grimes County authorities said they found Christopher about five miles away from the house. Sowell said Christopher is drinking a lot of water.

Christopher was last seen following the family dog into a wooded area on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KBTX contributed to this report.

Most Read

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte
Orfanel Curiel-Perez is being held under a bond of $1 million.
China Grove man charged with 21 counts for sex crimes involving children

Latest News

The US may finally be turning a corner, what top health officials say has led to fewer cases...
Health experts warn caution as COVID cases decline
Salisbury woman runs Boston Marathon at home
Salisbury woman runs Boston Marathon at home
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
Man stabs security guard over mask dispute