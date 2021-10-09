Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods

NC DHHS Flu
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in shifts to search acres of land around the family's home. The FBI, Homeland Security, and Texas Rangers are also helping.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A missing Grimes County three-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his parents, the Grimes County Sheriff confirms.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a citizen called authorities after hearing something outside. Crews responded and found Christopher Ramirez in the woods near the 7700 block of FM 1486.

The Grimes County judge said they are having EMS check the boy out and taking him to the hospital. Sowell said they will take the child to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Grimes County authorities said they found Christopher about five miles away from the house. Sowell said Christopher is drinking a lot of water.

