Last day for showers - then warmth kicks back in!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect mainly cloudy skies and a few leftover showers today. Highs will be back in the mid-80s by week’s end.

A few showers today

Dry for the rest of the week

Heating back up!

Today will be mainly cloudy. A few showers are possible, but the heavy rain is on the way out. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will be drier, and we will start to see the sun again. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The week ahead still won’t bring typical October weather. The average high is in the mid-70s. Instead, we will be in the mid-80s for highs. Lows will be unseasonable warm too. While the average low is now in the mid-50s, we will only fall to the low to mid-60s each night. The crisp, dry air you think of in the fall... none of that either. The humidity won’t be at summertime levels, but it will be high for this time of year.

Rain chances after today will be pretty slim. That’s good news for the places so hard hit in the past week. On the other hand, if your yard didn’t get all the water you wanted, it might be a while before we get another shot at rain.

A few more showers are possible today. Then we're dry for the week! pic.twitter.com/IYdtfn15tG — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) October 9, 2021

There are no named storms in the tropics but there is a disturbance off the Carolina coast. It has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next five days. Even if it doesn’t get a name, it will bring rain and rough surf to our beaches.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.