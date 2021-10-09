Funeral arrangements announced for 28-year CMPD veteran Officer Julio Herrera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials have announced the funeral arrangements for 28-year CMPD veteran Officer Julio C. Herrera Jr.

Officer Herrera died Monday night after 28 years of service in the Charlotte community as a police officer and school resource officer. The department did not specify how Herrera died.

The funeral service for Officer Herrera will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church (301 South Davidson Street) and begin at 10 a.m.

Prior to the funeral service around 8:30 a.m., a processional will pass by Ardrey Kell High School (10220 Ardrey Kell Road) where students and staff wish to honor Officer Herrera’s 15 years of service to the school as a School Resource Officer (SRO). The processional will continue on a route using I-485, I-77 and I-277 to arrive at First Baptist Church.

Herrera served 15 years as school resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School, and was set to retire in Feb. 2022 as one of the longest-serving school resource officers in North Carolina.

He initially worked at Providence High School and moved to Ardrey Kell High School where he has been ever since.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

