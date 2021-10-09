NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools releases 2021-2022 enrollment numbers

By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released its 2021-2022 enrollment numbers Friday evening. The district released the figures in a press release.

According to the release, there are currently 140,406 students enrolled in CMS. The release states that there are 334 more students in the district this year than there were in the district during the 2020-2021 school year.

However, the district projected it would have 143,856 students in the district for the 2021-2022 school year.

The release stated that all current teaching and instructional support positions will be maintained, but adjustments will be made to make sure schools with the greatest needs have appropriate staffing.

The district said it’s still working to understand the factors that are impacting enrollment and it plans to address those factors with concrete actions.

An excerpt from the release reads as follows:

“We are reviewing data and gathering information to understand better the factors impacting enrollment, and will address those with concrete actions such as those recently shared in our Playbook for meeting the goals and objectives stated in our 2024 Strategic Plan. We remain committed to providing equity of opportunity for all students in Mecklenburg County and our staff is doing that work every day.”

