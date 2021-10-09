NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bus driver saves 9-year-old girl’s life in Harrison County, family honors him

Harrison County School District bus driver Robert Morgan gives fourth-grader Ella Harper a hug...
Harrison County School District bus driver Robert Morgan gives fourth-grader Ella Harper a hug Friday as the family had a special "thank you" moment after he saved Ella from choking to death a week ago.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County family is praising a school district bus driver after he saved the life of their 9-year-old child last week. And today, they made their “thank you” official.

As a Harrison County School bus driver for 15 years, Robert Morgan is used to keeping kids safe on the road. But this is the first time he’s had to save a child from choking to death.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this on a school bus in the 15 years that I’ve driven,” he said. “I’m glad that I was there to help her through her time of need, and I’m just grateful she’s ok.”

The family of fourth-grader Ella Harper wanted to make their “thank you” to Robert special on Friday with gifts and praise.

Robert has driven Ella to school since she was in kindergarten. Last Thursday, just a mile from her home, he saved her life.

“I think I took too big of a bite, and when I took too big of a bite, it got stuck in my throat,” Ella said. “My friend took me up to the bus driver and she told him what was going on. He pulled the bus over, he took his seatbelt off and he did the Heimlich maneuver on me. And I’m so happy he was there with me.”

She thought the worst while she struggled to breathe.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to see my grandma again,” she said. “I thought I was going to die that day.”

Her mother, Sherri Wheat, knew something bad had happened when she saw Robert after he dropped Ella off at home.

“When I saw Robert, like physically, I could tell something was wrong,” she said. “Because it was like, he didn’t have his composure all the way. Like, he was shaking.”

She knew him only as a bus driver. Now, he’s much more.

“He will always hold a special place in my heart for what he did,” she said.

Like all other school bus drivers in Harrison County, Robert is trained in first aid and CPR.

“Ella is a precious little girl,” he said. “She’s been on my bus since kindergarten. So, it’s been four or five years and she’s one of my babies and we take care of them.”

And now, Ella’s learned a new lesson.

“Now, I’m just scared to eat on the bus again,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte
Orfanel Curiel-Perez is being held under a bond of $1 million.
China Grove man charged with 21 counts for sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Dr. Jerome Williams works for Novant Health. He has more than 10 years of experience as a...
Community Conversation: Doctor speaks on COVID-19 and the vaccine’s impact on the Black community
Community Conversation: Doctor speaks on COVID-19 and the vaccine’s impact on the Black community
Community Conversation: Doctor speaks on COVID-19 and the vaccine’s impact on the Black community
This weekend near me: A popular coffee shop opens and a fall recipe to try
This weekend near me: A popular coffee shop opens and a fall recipe to try
There is a new display to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the lobby of the...
Gaston County Sheriff’s Office honoring domestic violence awareness, survivor offers help to others
North Lincoln played Fred T. Foard High School - both teams wore pink. Then both teams posed...
Two competing high schools come together to help breast cancer fighters, through WBTV News