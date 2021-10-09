Boil water advisories issued for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.

This article has 187 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to low pressure in the City of Lenoir water system, customers in Lenoir and Caldwell County are advised to boil water for human consumption for at least one minute until further notice.

In addition to City of Lenoir water customers, this advisory covers Baton Water Corporation, Caldwell County, Joyceton Waterworks, and the Town of Sawmills, all of which purchase water from the City of Lenoir.

Water consumers of the City of Lenoir in Caldwell County are experiencing periods of low pressure and higher than normal turbidities in the distribution system due to treatment process/equipment problems at the water treatment plant.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

This boil water advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

