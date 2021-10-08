Salisbury attorney elected president of NC State Bar Association

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury attorney has been elected as president of the State Bar Association of North Carolina.

Darrin Jordan, a partner at Whitley Jordan & Inge PA, in Salisbury, was sworn in during a ceremony officiated by Chief Justice Paul Newby at the State Bar’s annual meeting and dinner in Raleigh on Thursday night.

“I’m extremely humbled and honored that the leadership of the North Carolina State Bar and Bar Councilors representing judicial districts from all over the State of North Carolina have chosen me to lead them over the next year,” Jordan said. “I look forward to working with the other officers, Councilors and the great staff of the State Bar as we continue our mission to protect the public.”

According to the organization’s website, the North Carolina State Bar was created in 1933 by the North Carolina General Assembly as the government agency responsible for the regulation of the legal profession in North Carolina. The State Bar currently regulates over 28,000 licensed lawyers. Protection of the public and protection of our system of justice are the objectives of regulation.

The North Carolina State Bar is governed by a 61-member council whose members are lawyers elected by the lawyers in their home communities. The public’s interests are represented by three members of the council who are not lawyers and who are appointed by the governor and other elected officials. Four officers are elected by the members of the council to provide leadership. The daily operations of the State Bar are carried out by a staff of over 80 lawyers and nonlawyers.

Funds to operate the Bar come from dues that paid by members.

A Salisbury native and 1983 graduate of Salisbury High, Jordan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and accounting from Catawba College in 1987 and graduated from Campbell University School of Law in 1990.

Jordan is the first attorney from Rowan County to hold the top position with the State Bar.

