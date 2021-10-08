Rain lingers into early Saturday, yet drier weather is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain will continue overnight into early Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty rain for Saturday afternoon; high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature more breaks of sunshine, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Dry weather and warmer temperatures develop for next week.

Scattered rain showers and drizzle will continue overnight, with mild temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the low to mid-60s around Charlotte and for the piedmont, with mid to upper 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will start off with scattered rain showers in the morning, with diminishing rain coverage throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies continue overall, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.

Warmer temperatures develop for next week, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Monday, and low to mid-80s for midweek next week, under partly cloudy skies.

For the tropics, we are keeping a watch on a low pressure system offshore of the Carolina coast, that could take on more tropical characteristics this weekend. Either way, this low pressure system will continue to push moisture into the Carolinas and bring more rain chances for beaches along the Carolina coast.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

