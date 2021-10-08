Rain chances linger for Friday and early Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain will continue tonight through early Saturday, with rain diminishing in coverage for Saturday afternoon. Drier conditions return for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Friday and the weekend.

Scattered rain showers and drizzle will continue tonight, with mild and muggy conditions. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the mid-60s around Charlotte and for the piedmont, with upper 50s in the mountains.

A First Alert continues for Friday, with scattered rain that could be heavy at times. Cloudy skies and scattered rain will linger through the day Friday, with the heaviest rain across the foothills and mountains. Friday afternoon will be mild, yet muggy, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for the Charlotte Metro area, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Scattered rain is expected to linger Friday night into early Saturday, with overnight low temperatures in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will start off with scattered rain showers in the morning, with diminishing rain coverage throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies continue overall, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.

Warmer temperatures develop for next week, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Monday, and low to mid 80s for midweek next week, under partly cloudy skies.

For the tropics, we are keeping a watch on a low pressure system offshore of the Carolina coast, that has a low chance of taking on more tropical characteristics this weekend. Either way, this low pressure system will continue to push moisture into the Carolinas and bring more rain chances through early Saturday.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

