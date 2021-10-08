NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
Deidre Reid has been missing since Sept. 3.
‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

Latest News

Economists have forecast that employers added 488,000 jobs last month, according to data...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'
An investigation is underway after a train collides with a car in Matthews.
Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots