Pfizer now awaits word on COVID-19 vaccine shots for children following request to FDA

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major development in the fight against COVID-19, as children may soon be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Pfizer has officially submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Currently, only people ages 12 and older can be vaccinated. However, Pfizer has been conducting trials and research on children ages 5 to 11 over the past nine months.

Now, the FDA will take a look at the data and decide if the vaccine is safe and effective for children.

Pfizer officials said this vaccine is a little different than what’s currently being used. Children would be given a third of the dose that’s given to adults. Health experts like Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health, said the trials look promising.

“From what I’ve seen of it, early on already, it looks great. Kids get immune and side effects are less,” Ohl said.

The FDA will meet at the end of October to publicly deliberate Pfizer’s findings. If the vaccine is approved, it then goes before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will make the final call on whether it will be allowed to be used in children.

