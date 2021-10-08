Lincoln County man charged with count of child exploitation

This article has 147 words with a read time of approximately 44 seconds.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County man is facing a child exploitation charge after allegedly downloading child pornography, authorities said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, officers began investigating cyber tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children program on Oct. 7 and discovered one of the locations listed locally had downloaded child pornography.

Law enforcement met with the man at the Ritchie Road location, and he admitted to downloading the material, authorities said.

Brian Allen Smith, 39, of Lincolnton, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the LCSO. He was taken before a county magistrate and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop a response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children, a press release stated.

