Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting sentencing died by hanging overnight.

The incident was discovered by detention center personnel around 11:30 p.m. while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners. When they arrived at the secured cell where Randy Rinck Sr. was housed, he was unresponsive.

Lincoln County EMS was dispatched to the scene and attempted lifesaving procedures but were unable to revive Rinck.

Rinck, 61, was arrested on Sept. 28, in Richmond County after he failed to return to Lincoln County Superior Court after the first day of his trial. He was returned to Lincoln County the same day.

Rink was accused of holding a woman against her will in his home over Valentine’s Day weekend earlier this year. During that time, it is alleged he beat and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

He was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

