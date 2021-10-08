NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell

Rink was found at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Randy Lee Rinck Sr(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 192 words with a read time of approximately 57 seconds.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting sentencing died by hanging overnight.

The incident was discovered by detention center personnel around 11:30 p.m. while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners. When they arrived at the secured cell where Randy Rinck Sr. was housed, he was unresponsive.

Lincoln County EMS was dispatched to the scene and attempted lifesaving procedures but were unable to revive Rinck.

Rinck, 61, was arrested on Sept. 28, in Richmond County after he failed to return to Lincoln County Superior Court after the first day of his trial. He was returned to Lincoln County the same day.

[Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault before going missing has been caught and arrested]

Rink was accused of holding a woman against her will in his home over Valentine’s Day weekend earlier this year. During that time, it is alleged he beat and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

[Man accused of repeatedly beating, sexually assaulting woman held captive for weekend in Lincoln Co.]

He was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
Deidre Reid has been missing since Sept. 3.
‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

Latest News

A mask mandate remains in place at CMGC.
City of Charlotte announces reopening of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center
Making the Grade: CMS revealing part of its playbook to help grades
Making the Grade: Addressing students social and emotional needs while improving academics
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Businesses, fans ready for big race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Businesses, fans ready for big race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway