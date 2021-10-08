NC DHHS Flu
‘It takes a toll’: Re-instated mask mandate causes challenges for hearing-impaired people

It’s also leading to more hearing screenings.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pandemic has impacted everyone in unique ways.

Even with businesses back open and more normalcy, one community that continues to struggle are people who live with hearing impairment.

October is National Audiology Awareness Month and Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center’s audiologists are reminding the public to protect their hearing and get it screened.

91-year-old Peter Hay tells WBTV he is sick of the mask mandate.

“I think they’re a pain in the neck,” Hay said.

Hay is hearing impaired and has spent most of this pandemic with his caregiver, Kimberlee Wesland.

“When you’re unable to do the things that you ordinarily would do, it takes a toll,” Wesland said. “It makes you tired, it makes you irritable, it makes you frustrated.”

That frustration over masks means sometimes he’d just rather avoid going out altogether.

“It is difficult for him to communicate because he can’t see the mouth moving, he can’t see any expressions,” she said.

Many people like Hay who suffer from hearing loss struggle to communicate with people wearing masks because they cannot read lips or facial expressions.

It’s also leading more people to seek hearing screenings.

According to Charlotte Speech and Hearing, they’ve seen about a 14 percent increase from June 2020 to June 2021 of people buying hearing aids.

“The mask mandate started and all of a sudden they said, ‘I can’t hear through the plexiglass, I can’t tell what the waitress is saying,’” audiologist Julie Palazzolo said.

She says while the mask mandate poses the risk of even more isolation for some, she hopes it continues to push others to seek care.

“Prevention is one part of it but also getting a screening done, just to know where you stand,” she said. “Get a baseline so you know where you are.”

Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center’s expert Audiologists provide complimentary hearing screenings for new patients. As a nonprofit organization, CSHC offers several programs that assist individuals with receiving the hearing healthcare services they need.

Learn more at CharlotteSpeechHearing.com or by calling 704-523-8027.

