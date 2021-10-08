Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a train collided with a car early Friday morning in Matthews, authorities said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, East Charles Street at Crestdale Road and East Charles Street at Tank Town Road is closed as of 5:30 a.m. due to the collision.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The roads will be reopened when CSX has completed its investigation, according to law enforcement.

