NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews

No injuries were reported, police said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a train collided with a car early Friday morning in Matthews, authorities said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, East Charles Street at Crestdale Road and East Charles Street at Tank Town Road is closed as of 5:30 a.m. due to the collision.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The roads will be reopened when CSX has completed its investigation, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
Deidre Reid has been missing since Sept. 3.
‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

Latest News

Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews
Roadways closed after train collides with car in Matthews
Crews work to clear the scene Thursday morning after a South Tryon Street crash downs power...
Crash in south Charlotte downs power lines, closes portion of S. Tryon St.
Crash in south Charlotte downs power lines, closes portion of S. Tryon St.
Crash in south Charlotte downs power lines, closes portion of S. Tryon St.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes