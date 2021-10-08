NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gilmore: No hard feelings on Pats, excited to join Panthers

(Carolina Panthers)
(Carolina Panthers)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephon Gilmore said he’s excited to join the hometown Carolina Panthers team that he grew up rooting for and doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the New England Patriots, who traded him away less than two years after being the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore called the NFL a business and said that while he had good years in New England he’s happy to be a Panther.

The Patriots dealt the 31-year-old Gilmore to Carolina on Wednesday for a sixth-round pick in 2023 after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension.

He is currently on the PUP list and is eligible to play in Week 7 when the Panthers host the Giants.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
Deidre Reid has been missing since Sept. 3.
‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

Latest News

Quanera, a 2015 graduate of Livingstone College, is the only Blue Bear to have reached the...
Track star and Olympian Quanera Hayes to be honored at Livingstone College’s ‘Forty Under 40” program tonight
Professional sports food-safety investigation labels Spectrum Center, BOA Stadium worst in the...
Protocols released for Charlotte Hornets home games at Spectrum Center this season
What's a chief fan officer? Charlotte FC's new one talks about the role
What's a chief fan officer? Charlotte FC's new one talks about the role
Bubba Wallace to speak on diversity in NASCAR
Bubba Wallace to speak on diversity in NASCAR