NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Unsettled start, but mostly sunny end to the weekend ahead

Today is a First Alert day as rain continues to impact the region.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Keep your umbrellas handy for any plans you may have Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, sunshine returns by Sunday.

  • Messy end to the work week
  • Scattered showers possible Saturday
  • Drying out and warming back up Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’re wrapping up the work week on an unsettled note and rain continues to impact a large portion of the area this afternoon. Anticipate steady rainfall to continue at times this afternoon and evening, with lingering showers extending into the overnight hours. Temperatures aren’t budging much under our overcast skies and highs will barely reach the low 70s in most locations this afternoon! Anticipate the upper 60s to near 70° even through those evening plans.

Scattered showers will remain possible Saturday, especially early, but washout conditions aren’t expected. Cloud cover will remain for most of the region to start, clearing first over the mountains. Gradual improvement will continue into Sunday, eventually leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon! If you have travel plans to the beaches, however, anticipate continued periods of rainfall as an area of low pressure off the east coast brings impacts to the area.

Keep your umbrellas handy for any plans you may have Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, sunshine...
Keep your umbrellas handy for any plans you may have Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, sunshine returns by Sunday.(Source: WBTV)

As high pressure nudges into the region to wrap up the weekend and kick off the upcoming work week, dry and warmer conditions will stick around through the end of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Latest News

WBTV afternoon weather 10/8
First Alert Weather: Unsettled start, but mostly sunny end to the weekend ahead
A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of our viewing area until 12 p.m. Friday.
First Alert: More wet weather for Friday
First Alert: More wet weather for Friday
First Alert: More wet weather for Friday
Burke County and other areas of the North Carolina mountains are experiencing flash flooding...
Flash flooding impacts Burke County, other N.C. mountain areas on Thursday