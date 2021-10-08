First Alert: Unsettled start, but mostly sunny end to the weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Keep your umbrellas handy for any plans you may have Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, sunshine returns by Sunday.

Messy end to the work week

Scattered showers possible Saturday

Drying out and warming back up Sunday

We’re wrapping up the work week on an unsettled note and rain continues to impact a large portion of the area this afternoon. Anticipate steady rainfall to continue at times this afternoon and evening, with lingering showers extending into the overnight hours. Temperatures aren’t budging much under our overcast skies and highs will barely reach the low 70s in most locations this afternoon! Anticipate the upper 60s to near 70° even through those evening plans.

Scattered showers will remain possible Saturday, especially early, but washout conditions aren’t expected. Cloud cover will remain for most of the region to start, clearing first over the mountains. Gradual improvement will continue into Sunday, eventually leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon! If you have travel plans to the beaches, however, anticipate continued periods of rainfall as an area of low pressure off the east coast brings impacts to the area.

As high pressure nudges into the region to wrap up the weekend and kick off the upcoming work week, dry and warmer conditions will stick around through the end of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

