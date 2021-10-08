First Alert: More wet weather for Friday

This article has 349 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 44 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, some of it heavy, is back in the forecast today.

Tropically humid and cloudy all day long with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances remain elevated tonight before tapering down over the weekend.

Widespread rain forecast today

Flash flood risk for the mountains

Lowering rain chances over the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We have a First Alert in play again today, as more rain is in the forecast. That may not be a huge deal for those that have generally missed out this week. But for others, where major flooding occurred Thursday, any additional rain will bring more problems.

A stray storm can't be ruled out for Saturday, while Sunday looks dry. (Source: WBTV)

Specifically, there’s a Flash Flood Watch out for the mountains and foothills through the midday hours today, but that could get extended beyond with more rain expected. Afternoon readings will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to the lower 70s in the Piedmont. Rain and thunderstorms may hamper high school football games and any outdoor plans this evening, so keep your umbrella and rain gear close by.

Patchy rain, drizzle and fog will linger overnight with lows in the muggy 60s.

As for the weekend, right now temperatures look to be in the upper 70s on both days, with Saturday being a transition day from clouds and rain to dry and warmer weather ahead. Clouds and lingering showers are likely for at least the first half of Saturday before some sunshine breaks through for the afternoon.

There still may be a parting thundershower Saturday afternoon, highs in the mid-70s expected. Sunday brings more sunshine and very low rain chances with afternoon readings in the upper 70s. Sunshine will dominate next week with well-above-average high temperatures in the 80s.

Highs will climb into the 80s next week. (Source: WBTV)

If you are planning a trip to the High Country to check out Autumn color, you still have plenty of time. Peak color will likely hold off for another week in the 3,000 to the 4,000-foot level, generally where Boone, Blowing Rock & West Jefferson sit.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.