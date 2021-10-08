NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputy shot in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office confirms

An official with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy had been shot.
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy has been shot in Lancaster County Friday evening, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WBTV.

An official with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy had been shot.

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.

Officials would not confirm any other information as the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of holding woman captive, beating her found dead in cell
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work

Latest News

Charlotte Mecklenburg School Superintendent Earnest Winston on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
CMS Superintendent responds after student walkout, protest at Olympic High School last Friday
Deputies say 4-year-old Justin Antwan Tillman has been abducted by his maternal grandmother,...
Deputies: 4-year-old boy abducted by grandmother in Lincoln County, hasn’t been seen since June
91-year-old Peter Hay calls the mask mandate "a pain in the neck."
‘It takes a toll’: Re-instated mask mandate causes challenges for hearing-impaired people
Company goes missing with customer money
Company goes missing with customer money