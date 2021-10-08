Deputies: 4-year-old boy abducted by grandmother in Lincoln County, hasn’t been seen since June

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a missing 4-year-old boy was abducted by his grandmother in Lincoln County and hasn’t been seen in person since June.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective K. Harrington is investigating a missing child that was supposed to have been returned to his mother Friday.

Deputies say 4-year-old Justin Antwan Tillman has been abducted by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, and has not been seen in person since June 14, 2021.

According to deputies, a Lincoln County Judge ordered Johannah Tillman to return the child to his biological mother by noon Friday, Oct. 8.

The child was not returned and the judge issued an order for arrest for Johannah Lavonne Tillman.

Deputies say Tillman has been evading law enforcement and her whereabouts are unknown. Johannah Tillman drives a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with the NC plates TEP3945.

Justin Tillman is a black male, 3′5″ tall and weighing 51 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johannah Tillman is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.