City of Charlotte announces reopening of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is reopening Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center for local government meetings.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18 the public can attend meetings of Charlotte City Council, the Board of County Commissioners, the CMS Board of Education and quasi-judicial board meetings in-person.

During this time, the building will open 30 minutes prior to these meetings and close 15 minutes after the conclusion of these meetings.

A mask mandate remains in place at CMGC.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 1, the building will reopen to the public during regular business hours and when there are meetings of the Charlotte City Council, the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education and quasi-judicial board meetings.

Between Monday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 31, CMGC will only be open to the public for Charlotte City Council business meetings, strategy sessions, and zoning meetings, public meetings held by the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, public meetings held by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, and quasi-judicial board meetings.

This public in-person attendance policy is subject to change if there is new guidance from the CDC, NC DHHS or other public agencies or if there are additional Governor’s Executive Orders increasing public health restrictions.

All City Council meetings and committee meetings will continue to be live streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, the GOV Channel on television, and the GOV Channel’s page.

Members of the public and media who wish to attend these meetings in-person will be able to park for free in the CMGC parking garage at 232 S. Davidson Street. Attendees should enter the parking garage using the Davidson Street entrance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.