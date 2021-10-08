China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex crimes involving children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from China Grove has been charged with more than twenty sex offenses that involve children as the alleged victims.

Orfanel Curiel-Perez, 34, of Old Beatty Ford Road, was arrested on Wednesday for 21 criminal charges. There are 19 counts of felony first degree sexual offenses, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, and statutory rape or sex offense of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old child by a defendant six years older.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation in June after receiving information from the Department of Social Services.

Bond was set at $1 million. Curiel-Perez made a first appearance in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.