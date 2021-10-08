NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex crimes involving children

Sheriff says victims are girls aged 11 and 13
Orfanel Curiel-Perez is being held under a bond of $1 million.
Orfanel Curiel-Perez is being held under a bond of $1 million.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from China Grove has been charged with more than twenty sex offenses that involve children as the alleged victims.

Orfanel Curiel-Perez, 34, of Old Beatty Ford Road, was arrested on Wednesday for 21 criminal charges. There are 19 counts of felony first degree sexual offenses, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, and statutory rape or sex offense of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old child by a defendant six years older.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation in June after receiving information from the Department of Social Services.

Bond was set at $1 million. Curiel-Perez made a first appearance in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
The attack happened on Sunday afternoon on a trail that leads to an apartment complex.
Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Latest News

Darrin Jordan was sworn in on Thursday night in Raleigh.
Salisbury attorney elected president of NC State Bar Association
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. health officials report more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
Brian Allen Smith
Lincoln County man charged with count of child exploitation
(FILE)
N.C. attorney general joins 20 other states, files complaint against Postal Service’s 10-Year Plan