Businesses, fans ready for big race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord is revving with excitement because of the big events this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Local business owners said they’re grateful for the influx of NASCAR fans in the area because of the Circle K Speed Street festival in uptown Charlotte and Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Speedway.

Aside from Speed Street, the Drive for the Cure 250 race will happen Saturday before the ROVAL 400. That afternoon race is the last NASCAR Cup Series race before the Round of 12 gets narrowed to the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, a hospitality industry hit hard is welcoming all that the races are going to bring, including fans looking to have fun and spend money with area businesses. Ultimately, business owners said this is a huge step forward in bringing back business as normal.

“Our restaurants, our local attractions, and just so many great things to experience here in the area,” said Julie Hinson, communications manager for the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Rain or shine, business owners and employees said they are prepared to show a good time to race fans headed out to the track.

The grounds officially open up at 9 a.m. Saturday. There’s a Fan Zone and Atrium Health’s Play Zone for the family to enjoy. Drive for the Cure is Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by a concert in the evening. The ROVAL 400 starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Go to the Speedway’s website for tickets, schedules and more information about this weekend’s races.

