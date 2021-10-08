NC DHHS Flu
19-year-old, 17-year-old charged in connection to shooting death of man in northeast Charlotte

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway to a damage of property call.
Brian Monroy
Brian Monroy(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing charges after a man was found shot in the street in the University area of northeast Charlotte late Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Brian Adam Monroy was booked on Oct. 8 on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Eric Deese II.

The 17-year-old was also arrested and is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

According to the CMPD, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway, which is near Interstate 485 and Caldwell Road, to a damage of property call.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man just down the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the CMPD. He was later identified as Deese.

The investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

