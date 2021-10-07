Woman says stranger attacked, choked her while she was walking home from work

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a 26-year-old woman says she was attacked while walking home from work.

The woman told police she was walking home from her job at a fast food restaurant on Jake Alexander Blvd. on Sunday afternoon at 3:15 p.m., walking on a trail that led to apartments near Sunset Drive. She says a man came out of the woods behind her, grabbed her, threatened her, then put his arms around her neck and started to choke her.

The woman said she passed out and woke a few minutes later. By then, she said, the man was gone and so was $7 from her handbag. She also reported that her short had been ripped.

The man was described as black, wearing black jeans, a dark blue shirt, and a dark blue ballcap with white writng on it. He was approximately 6 feet tall and slim, according to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

