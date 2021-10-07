Water recedes but more rain expected in the foothills

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain caused major headaches in the foothills Thursday morning.

In Morganton, several inches fell in just a couple of hours.

Drivers found water on the roadway in many places with almost whitewater conditions it seemed, in a few.

Officials blocked off some roads and directed traffic around trouble spots.

A few drivers stalled out their cars in deep water and had to wade to higher ground.

The area was under a flood warning for several hours.

By afternoon, the rain stopped and levels started to go down along creeks and streams.

Much of the runoff made its way to the Catawba and Johns Rivers.

The water levels there were rising slowly as evening came.

So far, only minor flooding in low-lying areas along the river banks but officials will be keeping a close watch on it. More rain is expected Friday.

