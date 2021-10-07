NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Water recedes but more rain expected in the foothills

In Morganton, several inches fell in just a couple of hours
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain caused major headaches in the foothills Thursday morning.

In Morganton, several inches fell in just a couple of hours.

Drivers found water on the roadway in many places with almost whitewater conditions it seemed, in a few.

Officials blocked off some roads and directed traffic around trouble spots.

A few drivers stalled out their cars in deep water and had to wade to higher ground.

The area was under a flood warning for several hours.

By afternoon, the rain stopped and levels started to go down along creeks and streams.

Much of the runoff made its way to the Catawba and Johns Rivers.

The water levels there were rising slowly as evening came.

So far, only minor flooding in low-lying areas along the river banks but officials will be keeping a close watch on it. More rain is expected Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
Considerable flash flooding has been observed in Burke County as two to five inches of rain has...
Flash flooding impacting Burke County, other N.C. mountain areas as up to five inches of rain has fallen
[none]
Boone man sentenced to 25 years for production of child pornography
WBTV's Ron Lee takes a look at the flooding throughout Burke County.
Flooding threat in Burke County