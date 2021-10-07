NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Union County high school teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students online

Santos Alejandro Valladares was charged Wednesday with two counts of disseminating obscenities and three counts of disseminating obscenities to a minor.
Santos Valladares mugshot
Santos Valladares mugshot(Union County Detention Center)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at Weddington High School has been arrested for inappropriate contact with students online, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

Santos Alejandro Valladares, 28, was charged Wednesday with two counts of disseminating obscenities and three counts of disseminating obscenities to a minor.

The arrest comes after an extensive investigation by the UCSO with the assistance of the Union County Public Schools administration.

The investigation first began after UCPS staff received information that Valladares was having inappropriate contact with students online.

Valladares initiated and maintained contact with numerous students via Snapchat in which he shared obscene material.

Deputies say Valladares is still employed by UCPS and would be subjected to their standard disciplinary procedures.

UCPS told WBTV that the teacher has worked with the school district since 2017 and has been on administrative leave since September 28.

“Our investigators, along with UCPS administrative staff, came together to identify and arrest a perpetrator that sought to exploit the children of our community,” Sheriff Cathey said. “We will remain vigilant in our efforts to curb any activity related to sexual exploitation. I encourage parents to speak with their children and teenagers about the dangers of social media applications and to monitor their accounts to ensure their safety”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Nazar Porter arrest
Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman inside Meck County courthouse
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Running this year’s Boston Marathon...on the streets of Salisbury, NC
Running this year’s Boston Marathon...on the streets of Salisbury, NC
Officers responded to the initial incident as an armed robbery call on North Caldwell Street...
Charlotte police classify homicide as “justified” that happened outside nightclub near Spectrum Center