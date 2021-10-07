Two competing high schools come together to help breast cancer fighters, through WBTV News

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple of weeks ago, a mom of one of the players on the North Lincoln High School volleyball team asked if they did a “Pink Out Night” in an early October game, could they donate the money to #TeamMolly and have 100% of proceeds go to Go Jen Go!, where then 100% of that money would be donated back to local women.

Why, yes. Of course.

That mom, Cheryl Burgess, just emailed photos. Here’s what’s even more awesome than one team of teens wanting to help charity: It wasn’t just one team.

North Lincoln played Fred T. Foard High School - both teams wore pink.

Then both teams posed together because cancer doesn’t know division. What you see in this picture are competing varsity teams with arms around each other.

Between “passing the hat” thru the audience and a bake sale during the games, the event raised $695. The JV team also sported pink jerseys.

“To say we are incredibly proud of our girls is an understatement,” Cheryl said. “I’m a breast cancer survivor and it means lots to see the passion passed down to our daughters.”

Rockstars. All of you. On behalf of Go Jen Go! and WBTV News, thank you, ladies.

-Molly

