Track star and Olympian Quanera Hayes to be honored at Livingstone College’s ‘Forty Under 40” program tonight

By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Track star sensation and Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes will be honored tonight at Livingstone College’s “Forty Under 40″ program.

The program highlights young, successful alumni under the age of 40, who have made significant contributions in their careers, community, the nation or the world.

Quanera, a 2015 graduate of Livingstone College, is the only Blue Bear to have reached the Olympic 400-meter heat final. In June, she finished first at 49.78 seconds in the women’s 400-meter race, besting Olympics-decorated champion Allyson Felix. Most recently, Hayes won her first Diamond League title on Sept. 9 in Zurich.

The program begins at 7 p.m. at the New Trent Gym on campus.

