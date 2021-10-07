NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Maurice Slowe Jr. after he refused to exit a residence as the U.S. Marshal’s Service attempted to serve him outstanding warrants
SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff(Bill Eaker)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following an hours-long SWAT standoff on Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Maurice Slowe Jr. after he refused to exit a residence as the U.S. Marshal’s Service attempted to serve him outstanding warrants for first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and possession of firearm by felon.

SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff(Bill Eaker)

The situation took place around 12:30 p.m. on Calloway Glen Drive. CMPD’s SWAT team was requested for additional resources to de-escalate the situation.

Around 3:35 p.m., Slowe peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers and will be transferred to Meck County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD’s operations command, negotiator unit, medic and Charlotte Fire also responded.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
WBTV's Dedrick Russell joins us to talk about the connection between making the grade and the...
Making the Grade: Disparities in reading levels among CMS students
Speedway prepares for busy weekend
Speedway prepares for busy weekend