Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following an hours-long SWAT standoff on Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Maurice Slowe Jr. after he refused to exit a residence as the U.S. Marshal’s Service attempted to serve him outstanding warrants for first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and possession of firearm by felon.

SWAT standoff (Bill Eaker)

The situation took place around 12:30 p.m. on Calloway Glen Drive. CMPD’s SWAT team was requested for additional resources to de-escalate the situation.

Around 3:35 p.m., Slowe peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers and will be transferred to Meck County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD’s operations command, negotiator unit, medic and Charlotte Fire also responded.

