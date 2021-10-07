NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Lincoln County man

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 89-year-old Lincoln County man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, William Andrew Reel went missing on Oct. 6. Deputies were called to a home on Taswell Lane around 11 p.m. Wednesday after Reel failed to return home.

Reel is reportedly suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, authorities said.

He is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 125 pounds. Reel has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Reel was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is known to frequent the Kings Mountain, N.C. area. He was driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate number HFA-9725. He is entered NCIC as missing-endangered.

Anyone with information on Reel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202, the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

