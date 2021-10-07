Rowan County 8th grader receives worldwide recognition in literature program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is not every day a student receives worldwide recognition, but China Grove Middle School 8th grader Mason Barnes did just that.

During the week of September 20 - 24, 2021, Barnes earned more points than any other student in the world using Literacy MS on Achieve3000.

“RSS has partnered with Achieve3000 since 2005 to provide students access to non-fiction texts on high-interest topics personalized to their individual reading level,” said Dr. Jason Gardner, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Chief Academic Officer.

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science and social studies. Students typically read one to two articles a week and answer a short assessment to measure comprehension.

“I’ve never seen a student accomplish something like this, and I’m so proud of Mason,” said Julie Kraft, Barnes’ 8th grade English Language Arts teacher at China Grove Middle School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.