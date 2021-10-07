NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County 8th grader receives worldwide recognition in literature program

During the week of September 20 - 24, 2021, Mason Barnes earned more points than any other...
During the week of September 20 - 24, 2021, Mason Barnes earned more points than any other student in the world using Literacy MS on Achieve3000.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is not every day a student receives worldwide recognition, but China Grove Middle School 8th grader Mason Barnes did just that.

During the week of September 20 - 24, 2021, Barnes earned more points than any other student in the world using Literacy MS on Achieve3000.

“RSS has partnered with Achieve3000 since 2005 to provide students access to non-fiction texts on high-interest topics personalized to their individual reading level,” said Dr. Jason Gardner, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Chief Academic Officer.

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science and social studies. Students typically read one to two articles a week and answer a short assessment to measure comprehension.

“I’ve never seen a student accomplish something like this, and I’m so proud of Mason,” said Julie Kraft, Barnes’ 8th grade English Language Arts teacher at China Grove Middle School.

