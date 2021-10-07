Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Charlotte in 2022 to perform at Bank of America Stadium with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.
The performance is a stop on the band’s 32-city global stadium tour that starts in June 2022. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.
The Charlotte date will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Special guests joining them on the tour are The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.
Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.
2022 Tour Dates are below:
North America
- Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
- Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
- Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
- Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
- Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
- Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
- Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)
- Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
- Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Europe
- Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
- Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
- Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
- Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
- Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
- Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
- Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
- Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
- Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
- Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
- Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
- Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
