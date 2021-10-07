NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Charlotte in 2022 to perform at Bank of America Stadium with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.

The performance is a stop on the band’s 32-city global stadium tour that starts in June 2022. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.

The Charlotte date will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Special guests joining them on the tour are The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from...
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.(Clara Balzary)

Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

2022 Tour Dates are below:

North America

  • Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
  • Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
  • Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
  • Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
  • Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
  • Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
  • Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
  • Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
  • Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
  • Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
  • Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
  • Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
  • Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
  • Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)
  • Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
  • Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Europe

  • Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
  • Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
  • Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
  • Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
  • Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
  • Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
  • Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
  • Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
  • Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
  • Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
  • Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
  • Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
  • Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are...
Charlotte police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week

Latest News

Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Charlotte
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Charlotte
Frances Haugen says in her time with Facebook she saw, “conflicts of interest between what was...
Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation
Live Nation operates four concert venues in Charlotte.
Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts
Live Nation operates four concert venues in Charlotte.
Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts