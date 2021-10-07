Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Charlotte in 2022 to perform at Bank of America Stadium with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.

The performance is a stop on the band’s 32-city global stadium tour that starts in June 2022. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.

The Charlotte date will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Special guests joining them on the tour are The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

2022 Tour Dates are below:

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

