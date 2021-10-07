Protocols released for Charlotte Hornets home games at Spectrum Center this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets will play their first home preseason game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, and there will be some new COVID-19 protocols that fans will need to follow at all home games at Spectrum Center this year.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced the new arena policies for ‘safety and convenience top of mind.’

“First and foremost, the organization asks that fans who are not feeling well, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, stay home,” HSE said in a release.

Fans should be aware that everything will be contactless. There will be mobile ticketing, which can be found on the Hornets app, and cashless transactions for concession stands and the Hornets fan shop. ATMS will be available for fans to convert cash to card.

Face masks will be required on the nose and mouth at all times for those aged 5 and up while in Spectrum Center. The only exceptions are when actively eating or drinking at the guest’s designated seating location.

For fans who are seated within 15 feet of the court, NBA protocols say you must show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test sampled within 48 hours before the game, or rapid test on the day of. At-home tests will not be accepted.

At Spectrum Center, this includes all Hardwood Club, courtside and second-row courtside seats, as well as the first several rows of sections 103-107.

The Hornets will also offer on-site COVID testing for kids under 12 who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated. The testing will begin on game days three hours before tip-off.

Charlotte will also play the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 13 in the preseason before opening up the 2021-22 regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Indiana Pacers.

