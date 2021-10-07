NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pregnant woman fatally shot while driving on Georgia highway

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say someone shot a pregnant woman who was driving down a highway in west Georgia, killing her and her unborn child.

Officers found 29-year-old Akeila Ware unconscious with bullet holes in the car Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 18 near Drummond Road.

Investigators suspect that someone in a silver Nissan with possible front-end damage was involved in the shooting.

Authorities did not mention a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are...
Charlotte police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week

Latest News

During the week of September 20 - 24, 2021, Mason Barnes earned more points than any other...
Rowan County 8th grader receives worldwide recognition in literature program
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits request for COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids 5-11
Speed Street, a celebration of all things NASCAR, kicks off Thursday after a year away.
Speed Street returns to uptown Charlotte after a year away
Bank officials announced Wednesday the base pay is being raised to $21 an hour, nearly three...
Bank of America raises minimum wage again
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College students receives UPS scholarship