Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A west Charlotte elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning out of an abundance of caution, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the Charles Parker Academic Center, formerly Barringer Elementary School, at 10:33 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution while officers investigated the incident, law enforcement said.

No other information was immediately available.

