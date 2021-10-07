Pfizer submits request for COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids 5-11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that the companies have officially submitted their request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat,” the companies said in a tweet.

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat. pic.twitter.com/CmHKPxpNo6 — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

Late last month, the companies submitted COVID-19 vaccine testing data to the FDA in hopes of getting approval for use in young children.

The companies said they received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20, which included 2,268 young participants.

Pfizer said the vaccine “demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen.”

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older.

The FDA is expected to take several weeks combing through the data before possibly issuing an emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.