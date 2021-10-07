NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mountain flooding concerns continue

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain has brought flash flooding to several of our mountain counties today and passing showers continue to move through the Charlotte Metro area
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Friday remain First Alert days as we track periods of rain and a few storms through the end of the workweek.

  • Mountain flooding a concern through Friday
  • Periods of rain expected for the rest of us
  • Drier weekend forecast ahead

Dangerous flash flooding is the main concern across the mountain region today as several inches of rain has already fallen and the rain isn’t over yet... Flash Flood Warnings are in place for Burke County through this afternoon and it will be important that residents avoid flooded roadways.

Flash Flood alerts
Flash Flood alerts(First Alert Weather)

Elsewhere across the Charlotte Metro area, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected today and tomorrow, but it won’t be a washout. Just keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans you may have!

By the weekend, drier conditions will have worked into the region! Although a few, stray showers are possible, most will end up spending the weekend dry. Morning lows will start off in the 60s and both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will reach close to the 80° mark.

October weather certainly doesn’t return from there... The low-mid 80s are back by next week!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Mountain flooding concerns continue
First Alert Weather: Mountain flooding concerns continue
Considerable flash flooding has been observed in Burke County as two to five inches of rain has...
Flash flooding impacting Burke County, other N.C. mountain areas as up to five inches of rain has fallen
We have a First Alert in play again today, but as was the case Wednesday, the mountains and...
First Alert: Showers and storms possible through Friday
First Alert: Showers and storms possible through Friday
First Alert: Showers and storms possible through Friday