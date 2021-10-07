Mountain flooding concerns continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Friday remain First Alert days as we track periods of rain and a few storms through the end of the workweek.

Mountain flooding a concern through Friday

Periods of rain expected for the rest of us

Drier weekend forecast ahead

Dangerous flash flooding is the main concern across the mountain region today as several inches of rain has already fallen and the rain isn’t over yet... Flash Flood Warnings are in place for Burke County through this afternoon and it will be important that residents avoid flooded roadways.

Flash Flood alerts (First Alert Weather)

Elsewhere across the Charlotte Metro area, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected today and tomorrow, but it won’t be a washout. Just keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans you may have!

By the weekend, drier conditions will have worked into the region! Although a few, stray showers are possible, most will end up spending the weekend dry. Morning lows will start off in the 60s and both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will reach close to the 80° mark.

October weather certainly doesn’t return from there... The low-mid 80s are back by next week!

- Rachel Coulter

