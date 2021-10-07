NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

Mortgage paid off for family of Sergeant Chris Ward

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support families with children who have lost loved ones who have served in the military or as first responders.

The foundation has paid in full the mortgages of 50 fallen first responder and Gold Star families.

That includes Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Ward.

Earlier this year, Sergeant Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were shot while responding to a welfare check.

Nearly 6 months later, Sergeant Ward’s family is getting a major gift from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Chief Deputy Kelly Redmon with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said, “They contacted us unsolicited not long after the tragedy happened and went to work and made this whole process as easy as anybody could.”

Redmon continues, “I’m sure that’s a game changer and not having to worry about that debt out there for a place to stay is a game changer,” said Redmon.

The foundation was created to honor the CEO’s brother, a firefighter who lost his life on 9/11.

Chairman & CEO of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation Frank Siller said, “I wanted to bring a lot of recognition to what happened 20 years ago on 9/11 and upon the purpose was also to take care of these families that die for us every day since 9/11.”

Families like Sergeant Ward’s.

He’s survived by his wife Candice and two daughters, Molly and Katie.

“Thanks for coming to our rescue and making this process of taking care of the families easier,” said Redmon.

The foundation’s CEO said his goal for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was to pay off the mortgages or build mortgage-free homes, for 200 families.

By the end of this year, they’re expected to pass that goal, thanks to community contributions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

