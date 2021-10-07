NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medical emergency leads to high-angle rescue in south Charlotte

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC due to the medical condition.
A high-angle rescue took place Thursday in south Charlotte following a medical emergency.
A high-angle rescue took place Thursday in south Charlotte following a medical emergency.(Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A medical emergency Thursday in south Charlotte led to a high-angle rescue, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the medical emergency in the 300 block of Tyvola Road, near Westpark Drive, required the use of one of its ladder trucks to help rescue a person up an eight-foot incline.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC due to the medical condition.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project sentenced
WBTV
Cleveland County family upset about missing COVID-19 vaccine money