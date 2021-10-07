Medical emergency leads to high-angle rescue in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A medical emergency Thursday in south Charlotte led to a high-angle rescue, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the medical emergency in the 300 block of Tyvola Road, near Westpark Drive, required the use of one of its ladder trucks to help rescue a person up an eight-foot incline.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC due to the medical condition.

