Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman inside Meck County courthouse

Nazar Porter arrest
Nazar Porter arrest(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for reportedly sexually assaulting a female at the Meck County Courthouse.

A female victim employed by LB&B Associates told deputies that 24-year-old Nazar Porter assaulted her while she was cleaning a mirror in the men’s restroom on the fifth floor.

She said Porter opened the door, was staring at her, then grabbed her inappropriately. She preceded to run out of the restroom to seek help.

A witness said she saw the suspect enter the women’s restroom as she was exiting and notified deputies.

Deputies searched the restrooms and detained Porter without incident.

“I’m very thankful for the alertness of our citizens. Their assistance allowed our deputies to take swift action during this incident,” said Sheriff McFadden. “We will now investigate whether Mr. Porter was a visitor inside the courthouse or reporting for a hearing. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the safety of all citizens who utilize the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.”

Porter is charged with sexual battery and assault.

