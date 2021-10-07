NC DHHS Flu
Hickory High School to use metal detectors at football games

Due to recent school and gun violence in schools, Hickory High School will be amping up security measures at home football games beginning on Friday.
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to recent school and gun violence in schools, Hickory High School will be amping up security measures at home football games beginning on Friday.

Effective on Oct. 8, Hickory HS will limit fan access to certain areas of the stadium and campus during home varsity games, students in grades K-8 cannot attend a game without an accompanying parent or adult of 18 years or older, and all fan must enter through a walk-through metal detector and be subject to additional wand searches if necessary.

Hickory Public Schools cites two school shootings in N.C. and one in Virginia and Tennessee.

“HPS is taking proactive steps to enhance the safety of students, parents and other community members at large gatherings on campus,” a statement from superintendent Bryan Taylor said.

In preparation for the new procedures, there will be two admission gates. Both will open at 5 p.m.

“We believe the new procedures will enhance safety and improve the overall experience for our students, staff, families and community,” Taylor said.

