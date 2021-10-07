‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than a month since Deidre Reid was last seen by her family and children.

“Hard, stressful,” said 15-year-old Tateyona Patterson.

The teen, her twin sister and their 7-year-old brother are hoping their mom returns home soon.

“It’s real hard on my nieces and nephew right now. They just lost their father on June 28 and now their mom goes missing a couple months later,” said James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

The last time Deidre Reid was heard from was Sept. 3.

“They ask a lot of questions...why them, why they’re having all this bad luck. I told them we have to pull together as a family,” said James Reid.

Deidre Reid, 41, was taking Emanuel Bedford — the father of her son — to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte. She was driving a champagne-colored 2004 Chevy Tahoe with South Carolina license plate number FXU718.

No one knows what happened afterward.

Bedford is a person of interest in her disappearance.

“I want to reach out to Emmanuel, his son is hurting. He keeps asking me, ‘Uncle, why would my daddy not call and check on me while my mom is missing. He was the last one to be seen with my mom. Why would he want me to hurt?’” said James Reid.

Wednesday, Pageland police told WBTV their search is still ongoing. The investigation has spanned across three states: South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Reid’s family says Bedford lives in Augusta, Ga.

“It’s like a nightmare. It’s like you want to scream but it feels like someone holding a hand over your mouth,” James Reid said.

For now, until Deidre Reid is back home safely, they’re holding on to memories.

“She loves to cook. She cooks for the whole family every Sunday. She loves to clean... She sees one spot, you get yelled at. Got to clean the whole house every day,” said Patterson. “Support us. Help us find my momma.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pageland Police Department at 843-672-6437.

