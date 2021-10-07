NC DHHS Flu
Flash flooding impacting Burke County, other N.C. mountain areas as up to five inches of rain has fallen

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County and other areas of the North Carolina mountains are experiencing flash flooding.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued through the afternoon hours for Burke County, McDowell County and Rutherford County.

Considerable flash flooding has been observed in Burke County as two to five inches of rain has already fallen.

Residents are advised to avoid flooded roadways. Flooding of creeks and streams is also a concern.

In McDowell County, officials say a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding. Swift water rescue teams, fire personnel and law enforcement officers were performing water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning.

Flash flooding is ongoing with numerous flooded roadways and some water rescues ongoing. Moderate to heavy rain is expected through the afternoon. Excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are occurring on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River & North Muddy Creek.

Emergency personnel across McDowell County have responded to 87 storm-related calls since midnight.

Multiple rescue teams from neighboring counties have assembled and are staged throughout McDowell to provide assistance.

