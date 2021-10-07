First Alert: Showers and storms possible through Friday

This article has 297 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty showers around the Piedmont today, with highs near 80°.

There’s a better rain chance again today for the mountains and foothills. All parts of the WBTV News viewing area will have a better rain chance Friday, especially late in the day.

Isolated showers in the Piedmont today

Higher rain chances in the mountains

Lowering rain chances over the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We have a First Alert in play again today, but as was the case Wednesday, the mountains and foothills have the greatest chance for rain. Neighborhoods there stand the greatest risk for rain at 30% to 40% for the foothills, 60% to 70% in the High Country. The rain risk lowers appreciably for areas southeast of the mountains, standing at only a 20% to 30% chance around Charlotte and the Piedmont. High temperatures today will range from the middle 60s in the mountains to the middle 70s in the Foothills, topping out near 80° across the Piedmont.

The chance of rain begins to drop as we head into Saturday. (Source: WBTV)

Rain will likely remain spotty outside of the mountains tonight before ramping up later on Friday with slightly cooler Charlotte-area highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms could be a bit more widespread Friday night, perhaps hampering high school football games and any outdoor plans.

As for the weekend, right now temperatures look to be in the upper 70s on both days with isolated thunderstorms Saturday and no rain in the forecast for Sunday.

If you are planning a trip to the High Country to check out Autumn color, you still have plenty of time. Peak color will likely hold off for another week in the 3,000-4,000 foot level, generally where Boone, Blowing Rock & West Jefferson sit.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.